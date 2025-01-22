'Bling Empire: New York' actor Lynn Ban passses away at 52

Washington [US], January 22 : Lynn Ban, who was a renowned jewellery designer and known for being associated with the series 'Bling Empire: New York', has died weeks after undergoing emergency surgery following a ski accident. She was 52, reported People.

Her son Sebastian shared the tragic news of her demise in an Instagram post, writing that she died on Monday, Jan. 20.

"My mum passed away on Monday," he wrote while sharing a selection of family photos. "I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFIT_uPoPBo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

"Many of you followed my mum but never got the chance to know her or meet her in person. I would like to take the chance to share who my mum really was," he continued. "She was and always will be my best friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all."

Sebastian added, "She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process. She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know."

The reality star's son also noted that he will remember her as "the funniest and coolest mum," reported People.

"Although she may be gone now, I will do everything I can to make sure she is never forgotten and for her life to be celebrated as it deserves to be," wrote Sebastian, adding, "As a final message to my mum, I would just like to say that I will miss you forever and to end [with] something she always told me 'I love you more than life itself' mum," as per the outlet.

Ban is survived by her son, Sebastian, and her husband, Jett, reported People.

