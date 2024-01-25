‘Blockbuster loading’: Bollywood is in love with ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ teaser

Mumbai, Jan 25 The teaser of the upcoming action film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, which stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead, has got a resounding applause from the Hindi film industry. The teaser packs the perfect larger-than-life cinematic punch and has impressed everyone.

The teaser received unanimous praise from the members of the fraternity.

Producer-director Karan Johar, who recently wrapped up the successful season of his streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared the teaser. He wrote: “Blockbuster loading!!! This looks kick ass!!! Way to go."

Actress Katrina Kaif, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her film ‘Merry Christmas’, wrote: "Looking superb buddy @aliabbaszafar @akshaykumar is looking SHARP loving the chemistry with @tigerjackieshroff."

Actor Sunny Singh wrote: "BOOM. Bach ke rehna, Hindustan hai hum. Forever favourite @AKSHAYKUMAR Sir (sic).”

Rakul Preet Singh said: "WOW WOW WOW. Hindustan hai hum. What a kickass teaser. Swaggg. Good luck to the entire team.”

Actress Genelia wrote: “BLOCKBUSTER!!!! #bademiyanchotemiyan teaser looks awesome!! Congratulations.”

The teaser of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is packed with entertainment, thrill and a lot of high-octane action.

The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts. As the days count, the excitement is building for the film's theatrical release on Eid 2024.

