Blockbuster Movies of 2024: Not Shah Rukh or Allu Arjun: This Malayam Actor Gave 6 Hits in a Year

Many big films were released in 2024, in which films of superstars like Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth were also released in theaters. However, both these big stars also had hopes of being superhits at the box office. Apart from all these, there is one actor from the Malayalam industry whose 6 films were released in 2024, and all his films became blockbusters at the box office.

We are talking about the famous director Basil Joseph, who is also an actor. This year, he released a total of 6 films, which also had cameos. Six of Basil's films became blockbusters at the box office.

All the films of the year were blockbusters at the box office.

Basil's recently released film 'Sukshmadarshini', which was made on a budget of only 10 crores, has earned 40 crores so far. Apart from this, Basil was also seen in Pranav Mohanlal's film 'Varshangulku Sesham'. This film, made on a budget of 10 crores, earned 79 crores.

Budget only Rs 15 crores, box office revenue of 90 crores.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's film 'Guruvayur Ambalanadayil' had a budget of only Rs 15 crores, and this film earned 90 crores at the box office. Basil Joseph was also seen in this film. Basil Joseph's film 'Nunakkui' was also released in the same year. Made on a budget of only Rs 8 crores, this film earned 23 crores at the box office.

30 crore film earns 100-106 crores.

Basil Joseph's film 'ARM', made on a budget of 30 crores, earned 100-106 crores at the box office. Basil Joseph's film 'Vaazha' was also a superhit at the box office. This film, made on a budget of only Rs 4 crores, has collected 40 crores.