'Blood of My Blood': Teaser of 'Outlander' prequel series released

Washington [US], January 18 : Starz has officially unveiled the first teaser for Outlander: Blood of My Blood, a highly anticipated prequel to the beloved time-travel drama Outlander.

Set to premiere in the summer, Blood of My Blood will explore the origins of key characters from the original series, focusing on the parents of Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe)

The teaser released on Starz official social media handles, gives fans a glimpse of the expanded 'Outlander' universe, with promises of intense romantic arcs.

The series will introduce two new couples whose love stories transcend time and defy the odds, spanning multiple historical periods.

"From the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Highlands of 18th century Scotland, two fated love stories must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, intersecting in surprising and unforeseen ways," the description reads.

The prequel stars Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy as Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, who will eventually become Jamie's parents in 18th-century Scotland, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine take on the roles of Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp, Claire's parents, whose love story plays out during World War I-era England.

The cast also includes Rory Alexander, Sam Retford, Seamus McLean Ross, Conor MacNeill, Brian McCardie, Jhon Lumsden, Sara Vickers, Peter Mullan, Sally Messham, Terence Rae, Sadhbh Malin, Ailsa Davidson, Annabelle Dowler, and Harry Eaton, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Blood of My Blood is executive produced by Outlander showrunner Matthew B. Roberts, alongside Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, and Jim Kohlberg.

The series comes from Sony Pictures Television in collaboration with Moore's Tall Ship Productions, Roberts' No Fooling Productions Inc., and Kohlberg's Story Mining & Supply Company.

As fans await the premiere, Outlander is currently wrapping up season seven, with filming for the eighth and final season already completed. However, no premiere date has been set for the series finale as of yet.

