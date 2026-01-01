BMC polls: Govinda campaigns for Shiv Sena candidate, speaks on role of artists in politics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 : Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda was seen campaigning on the streets of Mumbai on Friday for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

The actor-turned-politician joined the election campaign to seek public support for the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Govinda rode through Mumbai's Kamathipura in an open jeep as part of the campaign. Large crowds gathered on the streets to see him, take pictures, and cheer for the actor.

On Saturday, while speaking to ANI, Govinda explained why people from the film industry should take an interest in politics and public life. He also shared how he feels the atmosphere has changed in recent years, making people from the creative field feel more secure.

"Good art cannot flourish unless there is a good atmosphere. After so many years, we are now seeing a positive atmosphere. Otherwise, with a famous name, respect, fame, wealth, we've seen all sorts of troubles connected to these," he told ANI.

"Since this government came to power, it now feels like we can move forward, we can work, and there won't be troubles. We've come out of this fear, and the current government has played a big role in helping us with that," he added.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Election Commission has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the BMC, Pune Municipal Corporation, and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. Mumbai will see polling across 227 electoral wards on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16.

