BoA addresses comments about her lips on K-drama 'Marry My Husband'

Seoul, Feb 9 Singer-actress BoA, who’s surprise entry in the Park Min-young-starrer ‘Marry My Husband’ created a stir, has addressed comments about her appearance and acting skills.

BoA plays an antagonist named Oh Yu Ra, posing threats to Min-young’s Kang Ji Won in the later episodes of the show.

However, there has been chatter about BoA's appearance and acting skills in the drama, according to allkpop.com.

Several netizens found that BoA's acting was awkward and cited her mouth area as very unnatural. Some even speculated that BoA had stiff philtrum due to excessive Botox.

Putting an end to every comment, BoA on a live stream directly addressed the comments..

She said: "Over-lip? Oh, actually, I have this habit. So, it seems like it spread around my lips back then. Many people are concerned about my lips, but they're fine, right? You don't need to worry~ My lips are fine~."

She then rubbed her lips to show her fans that her lips are natural.

