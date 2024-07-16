Bob Dylan announces UK tour dates at the age of 83

Los Angeles, July 16 Music legend Bob Dylan has announced the dates for his upcoming 10-date UK tour, which is set to take place later this year.

The highlight of the tour is that fans will not be allowed to use their phones while inside the venue.

At the age of 83, Dylan is preparing to grace the stage for three nights at the Royal Albert Hall in London, reports Mirror.co.uk.

He will also perform at Edinburgh's Usher Hall and Wolverhampton Civic Hall in November. In a move mirroring his previous tours, Dylan's keeping it old school with a strict no-phone policy.

Fans will need to stash their mobiles in lockable pouches that snap shut inside the venue, which will be released once they step outside.

According to Mirror.co.uk, the tour doesn't stop there. Bob Dylan is also set to perform at Bournemouth's Windsor Hall, Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena, and Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena.

Since 2021, he has been on the road performing songs from his 2020 album 'Rough and Rowdy Ways', with stops in London, Glasgow, and Oxford. This ongoing musical journey has been aptly dubbed the 'Never Ending Tour.'

Bob Dylan is not just any singer-songwriter; he is a bona fide music legend with 10 Grammy wins and 38 nominations. He first made waves with his 1960s anthems like 'The Times They Are A-Changin’, and since then, he has notched up six UK top 10 singles and an impressive nine UK number one albums.

