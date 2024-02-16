‘Bob Marley: One Love’ director: Marley’s purpose was to share his music

New Delhi, Feb 16 ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ director Reinaldo Marcus Green has spoken about the legendary Jamaican musician and said that the reggae singer's purpose was to share his music with as many people as possible.

Reminiscing about Marley, Green said: “His purpose was to share his music with as many people as would listen. Bob’s untimely death left the world the gift of his music, but most of the world doesn’t know the real man or the real struggle. This story is for the kids who don’t know Bob or his music, for a new generation of fans.”

The director also sheds light on Rita Marley also known as Alfarita Constantia Marley, who was not only Bob’s wife but also a member of his band and later took on the role of an entrepreneur.

Green believes that the role of Rita in his film is the same role Rita played in Bob’s life – a guiding light.

The director said: “She is the backbone to the journey of Bob. She made a deep commitment to that man which lives on to this day, including with this film, which is why she’s a producer on it.”

‘Bob Marley: One Love’ hit the theatres on February 16.

