Bob Moses on Techno music's popularity: People like to party!

Pune, Feb 25 Grammy Award-Winning electronic music duo Bob Moses had their maiden performance in India at the ongoing music festival at Vh1 Supersonic. The artistes have decoded the reason as to why techno music can never go out of fashion as they say "people like to party".

Bob Moses is a Canadian electronic duo. Formed in New York City, the band consists of Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance. A remix of their song 'Tearing Me Up' by RAC won a Grammy Award for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical.

Crowds gathered in thousands to groove their tracks here on Friday night. With music coming in waves, techno or electronic music has stayed popular among all.

Asked what's the reason behind the ever-growing popularity of the genre, Jimmy told in an interview: "I think it's that underground culture that people have to discover and then there is a passion around it. It's not mainstream but club culture is so fun and like you can stay awake all night and bond with your friends.

Tom and Jimmy then added together: "People like to party."

They are familiar with Bollywood as well.

"The older stuff (70s and 80s) they have this amazing sound back in the day is distorted but the record sounds amazing. I don't know much about modern Bollywood music but its like high techno but old classic stuff. We have a friend in New York and he has an amazing collection of Bollywood and he came over and played some for us."

They were even "inspired" by one of the tracks.

"We were inspired by one of the things we heard and used it in one of our songs."

Talking about their performance in India, Tom said: "It was awesome, great energy, super enthusiastic crowd and very welcoming. They were very up for it. We feed off the crowd's energy. It was fantastic."

He added: "This is our first time playing in India and we will do two more. We will go to Delhi tomorrow and Goa the next day. Then we are going home and hopefully we will come back at the end of this year."

Jimmy added: "We need more time here in India!"

