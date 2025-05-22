Bob Odenkirk compares his Broadway debut at 62 to 'jumping off a cliff without a parachute'

Los Angeles, May 22 Actor Bob Odenkirk, who is known for ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’, has an almost four-decade career behind him in Hollywood.

However, his career has been dominated by screen appearances. This year, the 62-year-old actor got to try something new, Broadway, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The ‘Better Call Saul’ star made his debut on the boards this season in the latest revival of David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’, which is currently in production at The Palace Theatre in New York City.

As per ‘People’, it was a risky move, but one that paid off. On May 1, Odenkirk earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play.

"It's kind of like jumping off a cliff without a parachute," he said of performing on Broadway for the first time while with ‘People’. "It was a big risk, and maybe I didn't even realize that when I took it. Like, 'Wait a second? Let’s see if that parachute’s on my back’”.

He further mentioned, "I'm just good at that. I've done that a lot in my life and in my career, and sometimes it doesn't work out, but if you pay attention, you always learn something from the effort. So I was willing to take a run at it”.

Odenkirk felt extra empowered after a few of his recent on-screen roles.

"Some of the acting I got to do on Better Call Saul and some of the films that I've done made me feel a little more confident as an actor that I could work my way through a performance of something like this and find layers to it and find value to doing it over and over”, the actor said.

"Which I do. I have an incredible role, and there's something to discover every time I do it”, he added.

