‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’ trailer promises timeless tale of passion

Mumbai, Feb 8 The trailer of the upcoming streaming movie ‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’ was unveiled on Saturday. The film, which stars Vardhaan Puri and Kaveri Kapur, presents a timeless tale of unabashed passion, budding romance, and heartfelt moments.

The film is set against the backdrop of Cambridge, and follows the beautiful journey of Bobby (played by Kaveri Kapur) and Rishi (played by Vardhaan Puri) laced with unanswered questions, unhinged complications and opposing schools of thought but bounded by serendipity and love.

Talking about the film, Vardhaan Puri said, “I have always been an ardent admirer of Kunal sir’s films, and have always harboured the desire to collaborate with him. I am glad that it got paid off in ‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’”.

He further mentioned, “I remember having watched ‘Hum Tum’ six times during its release and the film continues to fascinate me, which shows how relevant and eternal his direction and vision are. I feel extremely privileged and fortunate to be a part of such a fun yet insightful movie which taught me so much about the power of love and choices. To share the screen with Kaveri who is true to her craft and is willing to put in the extra hours is uplifting as an actor. I hope that our movie resonates with the viewers and reaches them in the comfort of their homes through Disney+ Hotstar”.

The film is directed by Kunal Kohli, who is known for ‘Mujhse Dosti Karoge’, ‘Hum Tum’ and ‘Hiccups and Hookups’.

Kunal said, “I am over the moon to present ‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’. I have always wanted to create a love story that resonates with today’s generation and puts light upon their dilemmas and issues. Being a person who believes in true love finding your way, we as a team have come together to bring a piece of art that the viewers can resonate with. The infectious energy of Vardhaan and Kaveri brought life to our story”.

He added, “We also feel truly surreal to witness our body of work being presented to a larger audience with the help of an OTT giant like Disney+ Hotstar as we expect to reach a wider set of audience”.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, under Jio Studios and Mohaan Nadaar from The Production Head Quarters, ‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’ is set to release on February 11 on Disney+ Hotstar.

