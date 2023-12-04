Bobby Deol breaks silence on his limited screen time in Animal, says...

Bobby Deol, basking in the success of "Animal," responded to concerns about his limited screen time in the film. Despite the buzz created by Bobby's character in the teaser and trailer, fans were left disappointed due to his restrained presence on screen.

In an interview with PTI, Bobby Deol expressed that the length of his role doesn't concern him as he believes the character he portrayed had substantial depth. He stated, "It’s not the length of the role, it is the kind of character which has so much substance. I wish I had more scenes, but when I signed the film, I knew this is what I had."

Acknowledging the limited duration of his role, Bobby continued, "I was sure people would notice me, but I never realized that there will be so much love, appreciation, and affection. It’s like wow! It’s amazing."

In "Animal," Bobby plays the lead antagonist, Abrar Haque, and despite his brief appearance, he has garnered attention for his portrayal of one of Bollywood's wildest villains. The film's major highlight is his final showdown with Ranbir Kapoor, showcasing Bobby's ability to compete with his contemporaries. The 54-year-old actor's performance has received acclaim globally.

On December 4, Bobby's father, veteran actor Dharmendra, praised him on Instagram, sharing a photo from the film with the caption, "My Talented Bob."

"Animal" explores a toxic father-son relationship within the backdrop of crime and the underworld. Alongside Ranbir and Bobby, the film features Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri in significant roles. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film hit theaters on December 1 and has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India, marking a substantial milestone in its success.

Bobby Deol's standout performance in "Animal" has not only resonated with audiences but has also garnered praise from industry veterans, further solidifying his position as a versatile actor in Bollywood.