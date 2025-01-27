Bobby Deol celebrates 56th birthday with fans, cuts huge 'ladoo', poses with fans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 : Actor Bobby Deol celebrated his 56th birthday by cutting a huge ladoo in the presence of his fans on Monday. He organised a get-together event with his fans on this occasion.

To celebrate Bobby Deol's birthday, fans gathered outside the actor's residence to show their love. Huge posters of Bobby, along with his brother and actor Sunny Deol, were displayed. Some fans were seen holding flower bouquets at the entry gate to welcome their favorite star.

After a while, security personnel from the 'Ashram' actor's team were seen entering the house with a large ladoo. In the visuals surfacing on the internet, Bobby Deol was seen cutting both a cake and the ladoo while his fans sang the birthday song for him. The actor donned a floral print shirt and blue jeans for the occasion.

After the cake-cutting ceremony, Bobby posed for photographs with his fans.

As the 'Animal' actor, known for his iconic roles in 90s films, received heartfelt birthday wishes, his elder brother, actor Sunny Deol, shared a special post to mark the occasion.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Sunny Deol posted an adorable picture of himself with Bobby. The photo captures the two brothers hugging each other. In the caption, Sunny wrote, "Happy Birthday Little Brother My Lord Bobby."

The phrase "Lord Bobby" has been affectionately adopted by Bobby's fans on social media, and it seems Sunny has joined in to express his own 'affection' for his brother.

This post quickly garnered attention from fans, who flooded the comments section with birthday wishes and admiration for the Deol brothers. One fan wrote, "Deol family love and respect button," while another commented, "Happy birthday Mr Lord Bobby."

Bobby Deol, who remains a prominent figure in Bollywood, recently experienced a career resurgence with his role in the 2023 film 'Animal', starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor. His portrayal of a negative character in the film received praise and added a new layer to his acting range. Additionally, Bobby was recently seen in films like 'Kanguva' and 'Daaku Maharaaj'.

