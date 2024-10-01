Bobby Deol confirmed for Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Thalapathy 69’

Mumbai, Oct 1 Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who recently won the IIFA award for the Best Actor in a negative role, is set to continue his antagonistic streak in the upcoming pan-India movie tentatively titled ‘Thalapathy 69’.

The title also marks the final film of Tamil cinema icon Thalapathy Vijay before he switches over to politics and joins his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, full-time after the movie. He announced the launch of his party in February this year.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the makers of the film made the official announcement of Bobby’s inclusion in the film as they wrote, “100% official now, Super happy & excited to announce that @thedeol joins #Thalapathy69 cast #Thalapathy69CastReveal #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir #HVinoth @anirudhofficial @Jagadishbliss @LohithNK01”.

Bobby, who is known for his versatility and memorable performances across genres, is set to add a dynamic new dimension to this grand project.

Earlier, Thalapathy Vijay was seen in Venkat Prabhu’s ‘The GOAT’ in which he played dual roles. The movie revolves around an anti-terrorist squad leader who loses his son on a trip to Thailand. However, in a turn of events, it is revealed that the son has a dangerous plan up his sleeve against his father.

The film also starred Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Ajmal Ameer, and Meenakshi Chaudhary in key roles.

Meanwhile, ‘Thalapathy’ is directed by H. Vinoth, and is set for a release on a massive scale in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, ensuring a truly pan-Indian experience that will engage audiences across regions. This project serves as a fitting tribute to Thalapathy Vijay’s illustrious three-decade career, promising a thrilling cinematic finale that fans nationwide are eagerly awaiting.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana for KVN Productions, ‘Thalapathy 69 ‘features music by Anirudh. Tthe film is scheduled for release in October 2025.

