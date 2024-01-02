Bobby Deol drops picture with his "world" Dharmendra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 : Actor Bobby Deol on Tuesday dropped a cute picture with his father and veteran actor Dharmendra.

Bobby took to Instagram and treated fans with a father-son duo picture.

The image captured Bobby hugging Dharmendra with love as they two posed for the camera.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1lc3HStvRJ/

Along with the post, he wrote, "My life, my whole world. My papa love you the most."

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans and industry members flooded the comment section.

Sunny Deol dropped heart emojis.

Abhishek Bachchan also reacted with heart emoticons.

One of the users wrote, "Deol's is legend."

Recently, Dharmendra was seen having a great time on the 'Bigg Boss 17' stage with Salman Khan and others.

Dharmendra recreated Bobby Deol's 'Jamal Kudu' step from 'Animal'.

He balanced the glass in his mouth while dancing to the song Jamal Kudu.

Dharmendra even tried to balance it on his palm, and others joined in. Salman was also seen attempting to balance the glass on his head, but it toppled and he caught it with his hands the next second. Sohail Khan and Mika Singh took the same step and joined in.

Talking about Bobby's recent release, 'Animal' is one of the most successful films of 2023. Released on December 1, the film left many fans excited as it had a post-credits scene, teasing a sequel titled 'Animal Park', in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role.

And now makers have officially confirmed the film's sequel with an Instagram post on T-Series' handle.

T-Series announced that they are collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for three films 'Animal Park', Prabhas-starrer 'Spirit' and one film with Allu Arjun.

"It's a partnership built on trust, fueled by creative freedom, and fortified by an unbreakable bond.

Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director #SandeepReddyVanga unveil the next cinematic wondersPrabhas' Spirit, Animal Park, and an Allu Arjun sagathe chapters that follow the monumental success of Kabir Singh and #Animal," the post read.

On his partnership with Bhushan Kumar, Vanga said, "The kind of freedom he (Bhushan Kumar) gives in terms of my creativity and the liberty to choose any song makes me feel at home at T-Series, and there is nothing more than that a director needs."

The film received polarising reactions from the critics and audiences but it managed to create wonders at the box office.

Bobby is all set to star in superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna's next film tentatively titled 'NBK109'.

Dharmendra, on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming untitled romantic drama film which also features Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

Apart from that, he also has director Sriram Raghavan's next 'Ekkis' which also features Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film will release on January 10, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor