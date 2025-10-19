Bobby Deol, Esha Deol extend heartfelt birthday wishes to Sunny Deol

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 : Actor Sunny Deol has turned a year older today. Amid heartfelt greetings and messages from his fans, the actor has received an adorable wish from his brother, Bobby Deol.

'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' star shared a happy selfie with her elder brother on Instagram and extended an affectionate birthday wish.

"Love you Bhaiya. Happy birthday," Bobby wrote in the caption.

Sunny Deol's step-sister, actor Esha Deol, also extended birthday wishes and wrote, "Happy birthday bhaiya." She reshared Sunny's birthday celebratory video on her Instagram story.

Earlier, Sunny offered a glimpse into what appeared to be from his midnight birthday celebrations with close friends. In the video, the actor could be seen standing outdoors in an open space decorated with lights. Soon after, he enjoys a stunning display of fireworks before everyone enthusiastically shouts, Happy Birthday!

The actor kept his caption simple with, "Happy Birthday To ME."

Many took to the comment section and extended greetings to Sunny Deol. Bobby Deol added cake and heart emojis to cheer for his brother. Preity Zinta wrote, "Happy Birthday to you. Loads of love, happiness n success today n always," while Shilpa Shetty added, "Happppyyyy Birthday Sunny. Wishing you great health, success and happiness."

Mona Singh commented, "Happpy bday."

Coinciding with his birthday, Sunny Deol made a special announcement by unveiling the first look of his next film, 'Gabru', also starring Simran Bagga and Prit Kamani.

Calling it a story of "courage, conscience, and compassion" and expressing gratitude to his fans for their support, Sunny shared a glimpse of his upcoming project, "Power isn't what you show, it's what you do! Thank you everyone for your love and blessings, here's something for you all who have been waiting..#Gabru IN CINEMAS 13th March 2026 A story of courage, conscience, and compassion. From my heart... to the world!"

Presented by Om Chhangani and Echelon, and written and directed by Shashank Udapurkar, 'Gabru' features a soundtrack by Mithoon, Satinder Sartaaj, and Anurag Saikya, with lyrics by Sayeed Quadri.

The film is set to release on March 13, 2026. Sunny Deol is also gearing up for 'Border 2.'

