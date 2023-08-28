Bobby Deol expresses gratitude as his digital debut 'Aashram' clocks 3

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 : Actor Bobby Deol, who made his digital debut with Prakash Jha's series 'Aashram' completed three years today since it was released.

Taking to Instagram, Bobby shared some random clicks from the shoot to mark this occasion.

Sharing the stills, he wrote, “Some random clicks between the shots and with the force behind #Aashram #PrakashJha. Thank you everyone for the love you showered on Baba Nirala!!

#3YearsOfAashram #Japnaam.”

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, the actor’s fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “Kab arahe ho we waiting next part.”

Another commented, “Final season kab aa rha h?”

“Japnaam,” another comment read.

Helmed and produced by Prakash Jha. Bobby’s portrayal of Baba Nirala garnered appreciation from critics and fans.

After the massive success of seasons 1 and 2, the third season came out in June 2022.

The protagonist of ‘Aashram 3’ is Kashipur Wale Baba Nirala, who succeeded as a kingmaker when Hukum Singh was elected as the state's chief minister. But for Baba, winning isn't enoughhe wants to accomplish more and become Supreme! The show revolves around these challenges.

Meanwhile, Bobby will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action thriller film ‘Animal’ alongside Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

Apart from that, he also has director Anil Sharma's next 'Apne 2' along with Sunny Deol, Karan Deol and his father Dharmendra.

