Bobby Deol flaunts his toned body in latest pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 : Actor Bobby Deol, who is basking in the success and receiving appreciation for his performance in the action thriller film 'Animal', treated fans with shirtless pictures flaunting his toned body.

Bobby took to Instagram to express gratitude for the immense love shown by the audience.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0d6zuvN8pV/?

In the pictures, Bobby looked handsome as he posed in dual-shaded joggers, a beanie cap and a pair of sunglasses. To flaunt his toned body more in a shirtless look.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Stronger than before but immensely grateful!"

As soon as the photos were uploaded, fans and followers flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Recently, Bobby was clicked by the paps in Mumbai, and he did not forget to express his gratitude to the audience for showering love on the film, especially his menacing character of an antagonist.

"Guys thank you so much. God has been very kind. Itna pyaar mila is film ke liye. Aisa lag rha hai main sapna dekh raha hun. (The film is receiving a lot of love...It feels like I am dreaming," he said with folded hands.

He was also spotted getting teary-eyed as he sat in his car, perhaps reflecting on the journey and the film's success.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Shakti Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

The film chronicles a toxic father-son relationship set against the backdrop of crime and the underworld. The film was released in theatres on December 1 and competed at the box office with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.

The film has now successfully entered the Rs 200 crore club in India within just 4 days of its official release.

On Monday, the film minted Rs 40.06 crore which took the film's total collection (in Hindi language) to Rs 216.64 crore Nett India.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post and wrote, "'ANIMAL' IS A BLOCKBUSTER... #Animal passes the make-or-break Monday test with DISTINCTION MARKS, the exceptional hold on a *working day* is an EYE-OPENER... BIGGEST MONDAY EVER... Fri 54.75 cr, Sat 58.37 cr, Sun 63.46 cr, Mon 40.06 cr. Total: Rs 216.64 cr. #Hindi version. Nett BOC."

In all languages (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam) the film has minted Rs 246.23 crore Nett in India in just 4 days.

"#Boxoffice Keeping its UNSTOPPABLE RUN in mind, #Animal will be a one-horse race till the #Christmas2023 biggies arrive... 2023 will go down as a landmark year in the history of #Hindi cinema, with three Rs 500+ cr films [NBOC]: #Pathaan, #Gadar2 and #Jawan... #Animal has the power and stamina to join this illustrious list. #Animal [South Indian languages] Fri 9.05 cr, Sat 8.90 cr, Sun 7.23 cr, Mon 4.41 cr. Total: Rs 29.59 cr. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice ALL LANGUAGES TOTAL: Rs 246.23 cr Nett BOC," Aadarsh added.

Bobby made his Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Barsaat, co-starring Twinkle Khanna. He has starred in films like Soldier, Badal, Gupt, Race 3, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo among others. However, his career petered out somewhere in the late 2000s.

After a long gap, he made a comeback in 2018's 'Race 3', following up with 'Class of '83' and a hit series 'Aashram'. 'Love Hostel' also made the best possible use of Bobby's skills, casting him as a silent assassin named Dagar.

