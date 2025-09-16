Bobby Deol had 7-hour meeting with SRK’s son Aryan Khan for his new OTT show

Mumbai, Sep 16 Actor Bobby Deol, who stunned everyone with his impressive performance in the blockbuster ‘Animal’, will be next seen in the upcoming streaming show ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ marking his another project after hugely popular ‘Aashram’.

The actor recently spoke with IANS ahead of the release of ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ in the BKC area of Mumbai, and shared how he became a part of the show, and what led to him sitting with Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, and the director of the show, for 7 hours.

Recollecting how he was offered the show, Bobby told IANS, “When I got the phone call from Red Chillies Entertainment’s office and they said that they're producing this show and Aryan is directing it. I just said, ‘I'm doing it’. I didn't even think of listening to the script because I can understand what every father wants to do good for his son. I could understand what Shah Rukh must be going through that his son is taking his first step in the industry”.

However, it was Aryan, who insisted that heard the narration. The actor said, “I met him and sat with him for 7 hours. And I was so happy, I kept looking at him. And with his conviction, I was so mesmerized by how much he understands as a director. I think that's one of the biggest reasons that the show is looking the way it is. The casting is amazing, each and every person in this show, some are with me, some couldn't make it here, but everyone has done a great job. They're all such good actors”.

He further mentioned, “Aryan as a director has pushed all the actors to their limits, and got the best out of them. That's the reason why you see the visuals and you enjoy every moment. When you see the whole show, you'll understand what I’m talking about because in small glimpses, you see a lot of good things. This whole show is like that. I wish it had been released without the teaser. So people would have just seen something and not realised what they're going to see”.

“It's a very well-made show and Aryan is amazing. He has his own identity. I'm very excited for him, and I'm excited to see the future, what it holds for him as a director. And I wish that I can be a part of every project he makes because I really enjoyed being on set with him”, he added.

‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ is set to stream on Netflix from September 18, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor