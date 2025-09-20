Bobby Deol opens up on his friendship with Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai, Sep 20 Actor Bobby Deol, who essays the role of Ajay Talwar in the recently released streaming show ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, has spoken up on his friendship with Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

The actor, who has been directed by SRK’s elder son, Aryan Khan in the OTT show, spoke with IANS in the BKC area during the promotional campaign of the show, and opened up on his friendship of 3 decades with SRK.

Bobby told IANS, “The kind of person Shah Rukh is, that's the reason why he is where he is today. He's very grounded, and he's a very family-oriented man. The only thought I'm sure that keeps him going is that he wants to be there for his family, and I think that's the similarity every parent has. But besides that, we've never been really in touch with each other all throughout these 30 years, but yeah, whenever we meet, it doesn't feel like we're meeting after a long time”.

He further mentioned, “And everytime, he makes you feel very special. He always gives you that love and affection, and that counts a lot, it means a lot. He's always, always gone out of his way. He's the nicest and kindest person, even though he became such a big star”.

“He didn’t lose that quality. I think that's something which everyone including my co-actors in the show, who have looked up to him, should keep in mind, that don't lose your humanity as a person. I think that's something incredible and great about SRK”, he added.

Earlier, Bobby had shared how he became a part of the show, and what led to him sitting with Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, and the director of the show, for 7 hours.

He earlier said, “When I got the phone call from Red Chillies Entertainment’s office and they said that they're producing this show and Aryan is directing it. I just said, ‘I'm doing it’”.

“I didn't even think of listening to the script because I can understand what every father wants to do good for his son. I could understand what Shah Rukh must be going through that his son is taking his first step in the industry”, he added.

