Bobby Deol opens up on working with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 : Actor Bobby Deol on Saturday opened up on working with his father Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol once again on the big screen.

Talking toat a film festival, Bobby said, "Definitely. We are trying for 'Apne' part 2 to be made and that we make more of such movies together. Work on the scripts is going on. We will make the movie when the script will be good."

Dharmendra, Bobby and Sunny Deol appeared together in films like 'Apne', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2' and 'Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se'.

Meanwhile, Bobby will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Animal'.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

'Animal' is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

The makers recently unveiled the official teaser of the film which received massive responses from the fans.

The teaser begins with Ranbir and Rashmika's on-screen characters talking about their children. She asked if he, "thought about kids" and he replied, "I want to be a father." to this she said, "You won't be like your father".

He replied, "My father is the best father in the world, don't ever go there." He told her to ask about anything and he would be "honest".

The video shows the troubled relationship of Ranbir with his father (played by Anil Kapoor).

His father is seen having a heated argument with his son and he slaps him on the face.

Later, the teaser shows how he was teased by others. On one side, Ranbir is shown as an innocent guy, on the other hand, he is depicted as a fierce and rebellious character. Indeed, the teaser looked intriguing full of action, dialogue and Ranbir's powerful expressions.

The teaser ended with a short glimpse of Bobby's negative character in the film.

