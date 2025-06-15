Bobby Deol pens heartfelt message for Dharmendra on Father's Day

Mumbai, June 15 Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is celebrating Father's Day with a heartwarming message to his father, veteran actor Dharmendra. On Sunday, Bobby took to his Instagram, and shared a picture with his father.

While Bobby can be seen dressed casually, and as per the comfort of their home, the veteran actor opted for a bit of a formal approach in his dressing.

Bobby wrote in the caption, “The man I am, the love I give and the strength I hold are all a reflection of you. Happy Father’s Day! Love you Papa”.

Earlier, in the day, Bobby’s elder brother, actor Sunny Deol also shared a heartfelt message for his father acknowledging the profound impact he has had on his life. The ‘Gadar’ actor credited his father’s strength, love, and guidance for shaping him into the man he is today. He also expressed pride in walking in his footsteps and calling himself fortunate to be his son.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared images with his loving dad and captioned it, “Happy Father’s Day, Papa Your strength, your love, and your endless guidance have shaped the man I am today. Proud to be your son — always walking in your footsteps. Love you forever. #FathersDay”.

In the first image, Sunny and Dharmendra can be seen sitting together and smiling while looking at the camera. In the next black and white shot, the 'Sholay' actor is seen lovingly holding his young son.

Notably, Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol also shared a heartwarming message for his dad. He posted a picture featuring himself and his brother Rajveer Deol posing with their father, Sunny Deol, during a snowy vacation amidst a stunning backdrop. Celebrities like Karan Johar, Kajol, Randeep Hooda, Anupam Kher, Rakul Preet Singh, Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Esha Deol, Aparshakti Khurana, Aayush Sharma, and many others shared heartfelt messages remembering the strength, guidance, and love they received from their fathers.

