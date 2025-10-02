Bobby Deol performs Ravana Vadh during Dussehra celebrations

Mumbai, Oct 2 Actor Bobby Deol joined the grand Dussehra celebrations at Delhi’s historic Red Fort Grounds. He performed the symbolic act of Ravana Vadh.

Stepping into the role of Lord Ram, he shot the ceremonial arrow to mark the victory of good over evil. The grand celebration captivated thousands who assembled at the iconic Red Fort grounds. Actor Nikhil Dwivedi also took part in the ceremony, joining Bobby on stage for the symbolic enactment of Ravana Vadh.

In a statement, Arjun Kumar, president of the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee, shared that Bobby Deol holds deep spiritual beliefs. As he marks 30 years in the film industry, the actor chose to seek the blessings of Lord Ram and graciously accepted the committee’s invitation to participate in this historic celebration in Delhi. Arjun Kumar further noted that over the years, several prominent film personalities — including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar, South superstar Prabhas, and John Abraham — have been part of the Luv Kush Ramlila, each expressing their devotion to Lord Ram through their participation.

Last year, the team of “Singham Again,” led by Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn, joined the Dussehra festivities and participated in the traditional burning of Ravana’s effigy.

On the professional front, Bobby Deol was recently seen in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, “The Ba***ds of Bollywood.” While promoting the project, the ‘Soldier’ actor reflected on his three-decade-long friendship with Shah Rukh Khan.

Bobby told IANS, “The kind of person Shah Rukh is, that's the reason why he is where he is today. He's very grounded, and he's a very family-oriented man. The only thought I'm sure that keeps him going is that he wants to be there for his family, and I think that's the similarity every parent has. But besides that, we've never been really in touch with each other all throughout these 30 years, but yeah, whenever we meet, it doesn't feel like we're meeting after a long time.”

