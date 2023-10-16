Bobby Deol posts an adorable picture with his late mother-in-law

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 : On Monday, actor Bobby Deol took to Instagram and penned a beautiful post in remembrance of his mother-in-law on her birth anniversary.

"Mom! A part of me will always be missing, it will always belong to you[?]Happy Birthday Mom!! Love you the most [?][?][?][?][?]," he wrote.

Bobby also shared an adorable picture with her.

Bobby's mother-in-law Marlene Ahuja passed away last month. Reportedly, she died due to a prolonged illness.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby will be seen in a negative role in 'Anima', which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The film, which is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will hit the theatres on December 1.

Recently, while speaking to ANI, Bobby opened up about working with his father Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol on the big screen.

"We are trying for 'Apne' part 2 to be made. Work on the scripts is going on. We will make the movie when the script will be good."

Dharmendra, Bobby and Sunny Deol appeared together in films like 'Apne', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2' and 'Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se'.

