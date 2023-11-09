Bobby Deol shares a rare pic of sister Ajeeta with father Dharmendra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 : Actor Bobby Deol on Thursday morning dropped a heartfelt birthday wish for his sister Ajeeta.

"Hey Ajeeta happy birthday Love you most[?]," Bobby wrote.

He also shared an adorable picture of Ajeeta with their father and legendary actor Dharmendra.

In the snap, Ajeeta is seen leaning on Dharmendra's shoulder.

Ajeeta also received a beautiful birthday wish from Dharmendra.

In the comment section, Dharmendra wrote, "Love you my darling baby."

"Happy Birthday Annuan . jeetie raho khush raho sehatmand raho my darling baby ," he further commented.

Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1953 when he was yet to make his Bollywood debut. Dharmendra and Prakash are parents to Bobby and Sunny Deol and daughters Vijeta and Ajeeta. However, while working in films, Dharamendra's closeness with the famous actress Hema Malini started growing and in 1980 the two tied the knot.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini have daughters Esha and Ahana together.

Sunny and Bobby's sisters Ajeeta and Vijeta stay away from the limelight.

Speaking of Bobby and Sunny, the duo recently appeared on 'Koffee with Karan' season 8 and shared an emotional moment after their father Dharmendra sent them a special message.

"Har bacha kaise bhi ho, baap ke saamne bheegi billi bann jata hai aur baap se dur hote hi sher ban jata hai. Sunny ke andar ek bachha hai jo samajhdaar hogaya hai aur usse samajhdaar hona chahiye (Every child is a scary cat in front of their father, but they become a lion when they move away from their father. Sunny has a kid inside him that has become mature and he should be mature),"' Dharmendra said.

Regarding Bobby, he said, " 'Bobby sabse ladla hai, hamesha chota bachha jo hai usko zyada hi pyaar karte hain. Par Bobby kehte hain ki aap Sunny se zyada pyaar karte hain mujhse nahi. (Bobby is the younger one and we tend to love the younger one more. But he says that I love Sunny more)."

Praising his sons, Dharmendra said, "I am proud of you, my sons."

This message left both Sunny and Bobby Deol teary-eyed.

