Bobby Deol shares selfie with Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, calls them "most talented, humble souls"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 : Actor Bobby Deol is currently busy promoting his upcoming action thriller film 'Animal'.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

On Sunday, Bobby took to his Instagram and shared a throwback selfie with his 'Animal' co-actor Ranbir and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

He captioned the post, "In the company of the two most talented and humble souls @sandeepreddy.vanga #RanbirKapoor #Animal #Blessed See you at the movies December 1, 2023..."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0GgPOuKWzP/

In the selfie, the trio could be seen sharing a warm hug in a heavy beard look, while Ranbir and Bobby donned warm caps.

Soon after he shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Can't wait for Animal," a fan wrote.

"Animal will be a blockbuster," a user wrote.

Recently team 'Animal' unveiled the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the fans.

The 3-minute-32-second trailer hinted that Ranbir's character has turned into a fierce because of his violent upbringing during his younger age.

Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love. He is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.

Reportedly, the film has a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes.

While talking to the media at the trailer launch of 'Animal' Ranbir quipped about the film's long duration and the theme of bond between a father and son and said, "This is an adult-rated Khushi Kabhi Kabhie Gham."

The 'Brahmastra' actor also revealed that despite the role being so violent, he would always detach himself from his character after the shoot was wrapped up, saying, "I am a detached person. I never take my character home. It's not fair for my loved ones. Agar main agar jaake is inssan ki trh act karta toh meri biwi mujhe maarti."

'Animal' is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 and will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

