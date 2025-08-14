Bobby Deol to be seen in Alia Bhatt, Sharvari-starrer 'Alpha'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : Bollywood star Bobby Deol has joined actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in YRF's spy thriller 'Alpha'.

The makers have shared this major update through post-credits scenes of Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr-starrer 'War 2'.

The post-credits scene offers the first glimpse of Bobby Deol's character from Alpha. Many netizens, who have watched War 2 in theatres on Thursday, have shared the clip on social media in which Bobby's character is seen stamping the logo of a covert agency onto the hand of a young girl.

The girl asks him what it is. To this, he explains the reason behind the 'Alpha'.

Sharvari, who stars in YRF's first female spy film Alpha, shared her excitement on social media, saying she's "Feeling toooo tooo tooooo overwhelmed and proud to be a part of this incredible cinematic universe! YRF Spy universe is jussssst AAAAAHHHHH!!!!"

She also praised Bobby Deol's scene-stealing moment in the reveal, calling his screen presence "Whoooaaaa @iambobbydeol sirrrr!!! Your screen presence is just What an introduction to you & Alpha in War 2!! ".

If reports are to be believed, Bobby will be seen as a villain in 'Alpha', which is directed by Shiv Rawail. It is set to release on December 25.

Meanwhile, crowds thronged theatres on Thursday to watch Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'War 2'. However, the excitement quickly turned to disappointment, with the film receiving mostly negative reviews upon release.

