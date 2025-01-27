Bobby Deol's intense look from 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' unveiled on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 : The makers of 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu,' which stars Pawan Kalyan, released a special birthday poster of Bobby Deol to celebrate his 56th birthday.

Taking to their X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, the makers shared a poster featuring Bobby Deol in a striking black outfit where he can be seen holding a sword.

Along with the poster, the makers wrote, "Wishing the incomparable, the man of magnetic screen presence @thedeol a very Happy Birthday! - Team Hari Hara Veera Mallu."

Wishing the incomparable, the man of magnetic screen presence @thedeol a very Happy Birthday! - Team #HariHaraVeeraMallu ⚔️#HBDBobbyDeol 🔥 Power star 🌟 @PawanKalyan @AMRathnamOfl @AnupamPKher @AgerwalNidhhi @amjothikrishna @mmkeeravaani @ADayakarRao2 @Manojdft… pic.twitter.com/frklEumhjM — Hari Hara Veera Mallu (@HHVMFilm) January 27, 2025

Bobby recently made his Telugu debut in 'Daaku Maharaj', where he acted alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, and Pragya Jaiswal. The film was directed by Bobby Kolli.

'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, is one of the most awaited films in Telugu cinema.

Earlier in the day, the actor's elder brother, Sunny Deol, took to his Instagram account to share an adorable picture of himself with Bobby to wish him on his birthday.

The photo showed the two brothers hugging each other. In his caption, Sunny Deol wrote, "Happy Birthday Little Brother My Lord Bobby."

Bobby Deol, who continues to remain a prominent figure in Bollywood, recently experienced a career resurgence with his role in the 2023 film 'Animal', where he starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor. His portrayal of a negative character in the film received praise and showcased a new dimension of his acting range.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor