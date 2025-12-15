Bobby Simha's 25th film launched in grand fashion; shooting to begin on December 22

Hyderabad, Dec 15 The 25th film of National Award winning actor Bobby Simha was launched in a grand fashion with a traditional pooja ceremony here in the city on Monday.

The new bilingual film, which will feature Hebah Patel along with Bobby Simha in the lead, is being directed by Meher Yaramati and produced by Yuva Krishna under the banner of Yuva Productions.

Vamsi Nandipati switched on the camera for the first shot while Tanikella Bharani handed over the script to the makers. The entire film unit was present at the event.

Veteran actor Tanikella Bharani and Surya Srinivas will be seen in important roles in this film.

On the technical front, G Krishna Das wil be the cinematographer of this film, which will have music by Siddharth Sadashivuni. Vivek Annamalai will be the art director of the film that has been written by Vamsi K and Yashwant Sana.

Speaking at the inaugural function, producer Yuva Krishna said, "Director Meher is a close friend of mine. I listened to many stories, but the moment he narrated this story, I was completely convinced. It is a wonderful script with great scope for performance. Bobby Simha was my first choice for this film. Though he was busy, he liked the story and immediately agreed to do it. As a producer, I assure you that we will make this film without any compromise and give it everything it deserves.”

Actor Bobby Simha, for his part, said, "It is a pleasure to meet you all again after 'Waltair Veerayya'. When I was looking to do a strong Telugu film as a hero, producer Yuva narrated this script to me. I found it very challenging and different. Tanikella Bharani garu plays my grandfather in this film, and acting with him is a great joy. Hebah Patel is an excellent performer. We have a passionate and committed team. The shooting will begin in Vizag from December 22, and we seek all your blessings.”

