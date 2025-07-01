"Body of work he has done...": Oscar-winning sound editor Resul Pookutty on working with Anupam Kher in 'Tanvi The Great'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 : Ahead of the release of Anupam Kher's directorial 'Tanvi The Great', Oscar-winning sound editor Resul Pookutty opened up about his experience collaborating with the cinema icon on his upcoming film.

Speaking with ANI, Resul lauded Anupam Kher for his work and said it is quite inspiring to see the "body of work he has done".

"Being with him, working with him is like a tribute to the body of work that he has done, you know. As a film student, I really got inspired by his films. I love him as a person, as an actor and a filmmaker," Resul said.

The film stars debutant Shubhangi Dutt as 21-year-old Tanvi Raina, a young woman with autism determined to fulfil her late father's dream: to salute the Indian flag at Siachen, the highest battlefield in the world.Her journey, as portrayed in the trailer, challenges societal expectations and institutional limitations.

On the film's subject, Resul said, " Tanvi The Great is not a film about disability. You know, it is not a film about an autistic person but it's a film about celebration of life. This is a film about Conviction. If you decide to do something...Whatever your shortcomings, you know that as a human mind, you will surpass them. How do you surpass them? It is your manifestation.

The universe will make you do that, you know. This is a film about that."

Kher emphasised that the film touches on a "universal problem", the underrepresentation and misunderstanding of individuals with autism.

"It's a film from India, for the world," he said, adding that the film's success in international markets reflected its broad resonance.

Veteran actors Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, and Karan Tacker also feature in prominent roles.

The project is backed by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC, with global distribution managed by Excel Entertainment and AA Films.The film is scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release on July 18, 2025.

