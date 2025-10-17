Bohemia, Asim Riaz to perform in Dubai on November 1

Mumbai, Oct 17 Rap legend Bohemia is set to perform in Dubai next month, making his grand return to the city. The rapper will take the stage on November 1, 2025 at the Barasti Beach for the Bollywood Halloween Beach Party of the Year.

The gig promises an explosive night of music, lights, and unforgettable energy to kick off the festive season in true Dubai style.

Talking about the event, Bohemia told IANS, “It’s been a while since I’ve done a show in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to return. This city has an energy like nowhere else, and on November 1st, we’re bringing something truly special, complete with a few surprise guests. Dubai has always inspired me creatively, so returning feels full circle. This isn’t just another event, it’s a comeback moment, and we wanted to make it unforgettable. Let’s just say, I’m not coming alone, the stage will tell the rest”.

Bohemia will also share the stage with Asim Riaz for a special live performance of their upcoming single ‘Sahi Ayy’, set to release on the same day.

Sharing his excitement, Asim Riaz told IANS, “This performance with Bohemia paji isn’t just another show, it’s a dream come true. I’ve grown up admiring the pioneer of Desi rap, and sharing the stage with him is the result of years of prayers, pain, and hard work. Performing ‘Sahi Ayy’ together on November 1st is more than just music, it’s a celebration of passion, persistence, and the power of real hip-hop. I can’t wait to bring that energy to Dubai and make it a night our fans will never forget”.

The concert is organised by leading event organizers Rizwan Khalid and Mohammad Najam of ‘Bandana People’.

With Bohemia and Asim Riaz taking center stage, fans can expect nothing short of a power-packed night filled with beats, surprises, and pure Desi hip-hop energy.

