‘Bohurupi’ trailer packs a solid punch in the aftermath of a 4-minute bank heist

Mumbai, Oct 1 The trailer of the upcoming Bengali movie ‘Bohurupi’ was unveiled on Tuesday. It follows the story of a bank heist executed in 4 minutes.

It opens with a confrontation between a dacoit and a determined police officer. Tension builds as the lead character of the cop learns of a bank heist at a Bank executed by three criminals. The trailer then shows the visuals of Chhyanchrapur, a village in West Bengal where every resident has a knack for crime, including the village’s finest pickpocket, Jhimli.

The film stars Abir Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Koushani Mukherjee in pivotal roles.

As the trailer unfolds, the audience witnesses Sumanta Ghoshal’s (played by Abir Chatterjee) dedication and integrity as a police officer, juxtaposed with a series of audacious bank robberies that capture the public’s admiration for the elusive criminal.

Talking about the film, actor Abir Chatterjee said, “We’ve invested countless hours and immense effort into bringing this film to life. ‘Bohurupi’ is especially close to my heart as it marks my debut in a police uniform, something I’ve longed to portray. This trailer offers just a glimpse of what’s to come, but the full story promises even more excitement. I truly believe this film has a lot to offer, and I can’t wait for you all to experience it”.

The film is helmed by the director duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee.

Nandita Roy shared her excitement, as she said, "’Bohurupi’ represents a monumental milestone as the biggest-budget film in Windows Production's history. This ambitious project took 12 years to bring to fruition, with our entire team pouring their hearts and souls into its creation”.

“After last year’s overwhelming success, we felt a deep desire to give back to our audience with this release during Pujo. We’re thrilled for everyone to experience the culmination of our hard work, and we’re confident they will find it both captivating and enjoyable”, she added.

The film is set to bow in theatres on October 8.

