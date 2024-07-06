'Bol Bachchan' clocks 12 years: Amitabh Bachchan praises son Abhishek for his performance, says "you are the best"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 : As Abhishek Bachchan-starrer action comedy film 'Bol Bachchan' completed 12 years of its release, megastar Amitabh Bachchan praised the actor and his son for his performance in the movie.

Reacting to a post shared by Abhishek's fan club, Big B wrote, "you are the best Abhishek .. and this is not just a Father speaking .. pyar aur aashirvaad, sadaa"

https://x.com/SrBachchan/status/1809551036853694832

The original post had some hilarious clips of Abhishek from the 2012 flick. In one scene, Abhishek's character can be seen attempting to conceal the truth by having three fake mothers while talking to Prithviraj Raghuvanshi, played by Ajay Devgn.

Directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Ajay Devgn, the film stars Ajay Devgan, Abhishek Bachchan, Asin, Prachi Desai, Krushna Abhishek, Neeraj Vora and Archana Puran Singh.

The film revolves around Abbas Ali (Abhishek), a resident of Karol Bagh, New Delhi. He stays there with his sister Sania (Asin) and they are legally fighting to get the title of their ancestral property. But the odds turn against them and they lose the case. Their well-wisher, Shastri Chacha, advises and convinces them to migrate to his village Ranakpur and assures Abbas that he will get him a job at his owner's place. The owner is none other than the powerful Prithviraj Raghuvanshi (Ajay).

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan's work front, he is receiving a lot of appreciation from the audience for his strong performance in the film 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

Recently, he took to his X handle and wrote, "The essence of KALKI resounds within and without .. and my gracious gratitude."

Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for 'Vettaiyan', which also stars Rajinikanth.

