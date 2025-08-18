Boli Toh Problem, Nahi Bolti Toh Bhi Problem: Janhvi Kapoor on Backlash For Chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' At Dahi Handi Event

Janhvi Kapoor attended Janmaashtami event in Mumbai on Saturday 16th. Many videos of her celebrating event went viral on social media. In one of the viral video, Janhvi was seen chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" after knocking down the handi. While some praised her, others mocked her saying she might be confused about the occasion. Janhvi has now finally opened up about this and has given befitting reply to the trollers.

On Monday (17 August), Janhvi took instagram and re-posted the viral video in her story. In video MLA Ram Kadam had chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" first, and she was merely responding to it. In caption she wrote, "Unke bolne ke baad nahi bolti toh problem, aur bolo toh bhi video ko kaat ke meme material. Waise sirf Janmashtami nahi, roz bolungi Bharat Mata ki jai." (He chanted first and if she wouldn't have responded to it then also you would have trolled. I would say Bharat mata Ki Jai everyday )

Meanwhile, Janhvi is currently promoting her upcoming movie 'Param Sundari' with Sidharth Malhotra . She today visited Dahi Handi event in Ghatkopar were she interacted with fans and cheered everyone. Video from event are going viral on social media. In one of the video which is going viral on social media actress was seen leaving the event, when her fans mobbed.

Param Sundari, actress was seen wearing traditional outfit , inspired by her look in film. After attending event, while leaving Janhvi got mobbed and was seen uncomfortable, after mob pushed her several times. Even after being uncomfortable she was constant smiling. Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra starrer film 'Param Sundari', will release in theaters on August 29 2025. Film is produced by Maddock Films, who has successfully delivered films like 'Stree 2', 'Roohi', 'Munjya', 'Bhediya'.