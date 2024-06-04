Bollywood Actor Riteish Deshmukh Tweets on Lok Sabha Results Day 2024: "EVM - Every Vote Matters"

The counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections is currently underway across the country. Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who hails from a political family—his father, Vilasrao Deshmukh, was the Chief Minister—has always been vocal about his political views. Today, he made a notable comment on the election results, which have captured the nation's attention.

Riteish Deshmukh, who participated in the voting process with his family in Latur on polling day, tweeted this morning: "EVM - Every Vote Matters," emphasizing the importance of each vote. His tweet has sparked various reactions online.

EVM -Every Vote Matters. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 4, 2024

Many people have commented on Riteish's tweet. One user asked, "Exactly where is your warning?" while another remarked, "The meaning changes according to the situation." In Latur, where Riteish voted, Congress candidate Dr. Shivaji Kalge is leading against BJP's Sudhakar Shringare. Currently, Maharashtra is witnessing some surprising election results.