Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman's brother in law goes missing from Patna

Bollywood actor and TV programmes’ host Shekhar Suman on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe into the mysterious disappearance of his brother-in-law Dr Sanjay Kumar. Dr Sanjay, the examination controller at Patna-based Government-run Nalanda Medical College(NMC), has been missing since March 1. He was last seen walking towards Mahatma Gandhi after coming down from his car on the evening of March 1, police said.Suman’s cousin Saloni Kumari, the head of English department in the government-run Patna-based College of Commerce, is married to Dr Sanjay.

The Tridev actor, while talking to media persons, urged the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and the state’s top police officers to do the needful to trace out his sister’s husband or come out with a conclusion in the case.“Dr Sanjay has been mysteriously missing for the last 21 days. Patna Police is still clueless. There must be some conclusion in this case. 21 days have elapsed since Dr Sanjay was last seen at the Mahatma Gandhi Setu after leaving his car. One major fault the Patna police committed during the investigation is that they handed over Dr Sanjay’s car to family after the vehicle’s recovery near the Gandhi Setu. Police should have kept the car with them for forensic investigation. But they sent the car to the family,” Suman told media persons.