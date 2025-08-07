Bollywood Actress Swara Bhasker Gives Befitting Reply to Troll Who Targeted Husband Fahad Ahmad, Says....

Actress Swara Bhasker who is one of the popularly actress in entertainment world is also known for her straightforwardness. Swara who got married to politician Fahad Ahmad is currently seen in a TV reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. Actress recently slammed trollers who called her husband Chapari and Street vendor. trollers claimed that she took her husband Fahad for PR. Swara has given befitting reply to trollers.

While slamming troller Swara said, "This twit who describes himself both as a proud Hindu and Ambedkarite does not seem to know that Chhapri is a casteist slang.. a derogatory term used to describe a community that fixes ‘chappars’ or thatched huts." She further added, "Also nothing wrong with being a street vendor from Dongri or anywhere you casteist classist trash-brain! casteistAlert."

On February 2023 year, Swara Bhasker announced her wedding to political activist Fahad Ahmad. She shared pictures from their court marriage, and while they registered their marriage on January 6, 2023, in court, they also had a grand celebration in March. The couple shared some dreamy pictures from their celebrations. 3 months of marriage Sawara and Fahad announced their pregnancy. Couple welcomed baby girl on September 23, 2023 named Raabiyaa.