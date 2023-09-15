Bollywood buys property worth Rs 373 crore in a year

In the last year, Bollywood's leading film stars have shown their love for Mumbai by investing a total of Rs 373.64 crore in the real estate market. After a flurry of commercial office purchases in the last few months, actress Sonakshi Sinha has now been added to the list of legendary buyers and has bought a luxury flat in Bandra (West) for Rs 11 crore.

According to reports, Bandra (West) seems to be the preferred destination for Bollywood, with Sonakshi Sinha reportedly buying a 2,430 sq ft flat in a luxury building in Bandra Reclamation for Rs 11 crore. For this, she is learned to have paid a stamp duty of Rs 55 lakh. Interestingly, in March 2020, she bought a 4,632-square-foot flat in the same building for Rs 14 crore. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and her husband, Ranveer Singh, have purchased a 16,1718-square-foot house in a luxury building adjacent to superstar Shah Rukh Khan's famous Mannat bungalow.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are also looking forward to their new homes. A luxurious building is being built on the site of showman Raj's bungalow, Krishna Kunj, on Nargis Dutt Road in Pali Hill. Ranbir Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor, has reportedly bought a flat in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex for Rs 17 crore. Like Mumbai, cinestars are once again active in buying properties in Alibaug for the weekend, and recently actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, bought a property for Rs 10 crore.

The list follows:

Deepika Ranveer (Rs 119 crore house)

Rajkummar Rao (Rs 44 crore house)

Alia Bhatt (Rs 37 crore house).

Sonakshi Sinha (Rs 11 crore house)

Neetu Kapoor BKC (Rs 17 crore house)

Virat Anushka (Rs 10 crore house)

Ajay Devgn (Rs 45 office)

Hrithik Roshan (Rs 35 crore office)

Amitabh Bachchan ( Rs 29 crore office)

Kartik Aaryan (Rs 10 crore office)

Sara Ali Khan (Rs 9 crore office)

Kajol Rs (7 crore office)