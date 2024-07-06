Bollywood celebrates Ranveer Singh's birthday with heartfelt wishes

New Delhi [India], July 6 : Bollywood's charismatic powerhouse Ranveer Singh celebrated another milestone on Saturday as he turned a year older, prompting an outpouring of heartfelt wishes from his peers in the industry.

Known for his eclectic style and strong on-screen presence, Ranveer received warm greetings from fellow actors and friends across social media platforms.

Salman Khan took to Instagram to share a snapshot with Ranveer, captioning it, "Happy birthday man @ranveersingh," encapsulating the camaraderie shared between the stars.

Sidharth Malhotra joined in, posting a debonair picture of Ranveer with the message, "Happy birthday @ranveersingh! Wishing you an incredible year ahead! Big love and hug."

Sonu Sood, also extended his wishes with a picture, writing, "Many happy returns of the day mere bhai @ranveersingh."

Bhumi Pednekar also wished the '83' actor writing, "Happy birthday @ranveersingh, No one like you."

Other actors including Rakulpreet, Akshay Kumar, and many others flooded social media timelines with their greetings.

Ranveer Singh has carved a niche for himself not just through his unconventional fashion sense but also through his stellar performances on the silver screen.

From his breakthrough role in 'Band Baaja Baaraat' to his recent appearance in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', Ranveer has consistently delivered hits, solidifying his position as one of Bollywood's most bankable stars.

Known for his flamboyance and eccentric persona, Ranveer never fails to captivate audiences both on and off-screen.

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Ranveer will also be seen headlining Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'.

