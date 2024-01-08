Bollywood celebrities begin visit Lakshadweep campaign under hastag ExploreIndianIslands

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 : Amid escalating tensions between India and the Maldives following derisive comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep by some Maldivian political leaders, celebrities from the Indian film industry started visit Lakshadweep campaign under a hastag ExploreIndianIslands.

Taking to X, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra wrote, "Lakshadweep's unparalleled beauty has earned a top spot on my Travel List! Crystal-clear waters and tranquil shores await, promising an unforgettable escape. #Lakshadweep #BucketList #ExploreIndianIslands #DekhoApnaDesh."

Actor Shraddha Kapoor expressed her desire to explore Lakshadweep's pristine beaches and coastlines.

"All these images and memes making me super FOMO now. Lakshadweep has such pristine beaches and coastlines, thriving local culture, I'm on the verge of booking an impulse chhutti.This year, why not #ExploreIndianIslands," she posted on X.

Taking to X, actor Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "Wanna make 2024 all about travel and exploring the beautiful & scenic destinations closer to home. On top of my list is nature's paradise, the #Lakshwadeep islands. Heard so much about this wonderland that I just can't wait to be there!!! #ExploreIndianIslands."

Chief Executive Officer of Serum Institute of India (SII), Adar Poonawalla also took to X to promote tourism in Indian islands.

"Our country has so many magnificent tourist destinations, with unimaginable potential; yet to be fully explored. Can any of you guess this Indian tourist haven, just from the pictures I've posted? #ExploreIndianIslands @PMOIndia," he wrote.

Actor Varun Dhawan on X wrote, "Seeing our honourable prime minister@narendramodi sir at the beaches in Lakshadweep makes me realise Iv been missing out on our pristine beaches and water Can't wait to book my next holiday #ExploreIndianIslands."

"Actor Tiger Shroff also talked about the beauty of Indian islands.

Lost in the azure embrace, Lakshadweep islands have captured my heart. The rich culture, tranquil beaches, and the genuine warmth of its people create an enchanting allure. Join me in celebrating the inclusivity and unparalleled beauty of these islands - a treasure trove waiting for us to explore! #Lakshadweep #ExploreIndianIslands," he wrote.

Actor Pooja Hegde said she can't wait to "take a holiday and dive into the vibrant culture of Lakshadweep!"

"A destination that not only captures the eyes but also the heart #ExploreIndianIslands," she added.

Earlier in the day, actors Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and John Abraham also hailed the beauty of Indian islands.

This comes amid the row over derogatory and 'anti-India' remarks made by Maldives minister, leaders and other public figures after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep.

PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep on January 2 and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' after he tried his hand at snorkelling.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches and the pristine blue skies and the ocean, and tagged them with a message that read, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

"Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality. Here are some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep," PM Modi posted on X.

He added, "During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was! For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list".

Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 1,150 crore in Agatti on Tuesday. Notably, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu is considered close to China and he even ran the electoral campaign on the line of 'India Out'. After coming to power, he has taken several steps that have been unconventional from the point of India-Maldives ties.

