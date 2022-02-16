Bollywood celebrities express grief over Bappi Lahiri's demise

Social media is flooded with condolence messages since the news of the demise of veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri broke.

Bollywood celebrities also expressed grief on the passing of the 'Disco King', who left for his heavenly abode on Tuesday night.

Taking to her Instagram handle, actor Kajol shared a tribute to the late legend. Sharing his picture, Kajol wrote, "Today we lost the disco king, Bappi Da you were not only an amazing music composer and singer but also a beautiful and happy soul. End of an Era. May your soul rest in peace. #RIP #BappiLahiri."

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also expressed grief over the musician's demise and wrote, "Another legend gone. #BappiLahiri. Had the good fortune of working closely with him when I shot an ad for p and g and then when I worked with White Feather Films for #SanjayGupta. Bappi Da was a man of incredible melody and talent. Although he had a vast body of work I think his melodious side was still under-utilised and underrated."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a black and white picture of Lahari smiling and remembered him with one of his most iconic songs. "Yaar bina chain kahan Re," she wrote adding, "RIP King," with heartbroken emoticons.

Actor Kangana Ranaut also shared a tribute post of Lahiri's demise on her IG story and wrote, "Heart breaking," along with heartbroken emoticons.

Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of Lahiri on his IG story in which the late legend could be seen hugging his portable keyboard (musical instrument). Alongside the picture, he wrote, "Thank you for your melodies Bappi Da! RIP."

Paying his heartfelt tribute to the legend, Sidharth Malhotra also took to his IG story and wrote, "A heartfelt tribute to legendary music composer and pop culture singer #Bappi Lahari Ji. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the family."

Vivek Oberoi shared a throwback picture of the late musician and wrote, "The musical industry has lost another gem today. My personal favourite song of his has been Kisi Nazar Ko Tera.. from the movie Aitbaar that was filmed on my father @sureshoberoi A truly soulful song that people continue to love till date. Rest in peace #BappiDa. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans."

Bollywood stars including Arjun Rampal, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Bhumi Pednekar among several others also expressed grief over Bappi Lahiri's demise.

For the unversed, Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital.

His doctor Deepak Namjoshi informed that the hitmaker died on Tuesday night due to multiple health issues.

"He had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home, following which he was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) last night," Dr Deepak Namjoshi said.

The cremation ceremony of singer Bappi Lahiri will take place on Thursday morning, his family confirmed.

( With inputs from ANI )

