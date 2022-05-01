Bollywood celebrities send warm birthday wishes to Anushka Sharma

On the occasion of Anushka Sharma's 34th birthday on Sunday, Bollywood celebrities took to social media and sent warm birthday wishes to her.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared Anushka's photo and wrote, "Happy birthday fellow mommy. Stay beautiful @anushkasharma."

Anushka's 'Dil Dhadakne Do' co-star Priyanka Chopra also extended her birthday wishes and posted a picture featuring herself and Anushka. She wrote, "Wishing you the biggest slice of happy today and always!"

Arjun Kapoor wished the birthday girl in a 'natural way' by recreating her pose in nature. Sharing it on his Instagram handle, he captioned it, "Mera Nature yeh hai ki main India's very own Nature Girl Anushka Sharma ko ek Natural sa wish karun on her birthday from among phool, patti and lots of ped-paude! Have the best life @anushkasharma! There is no one like you!"

Replying to her, she replied, "I know that this picture of you was already in your photo albums."

Vikrant Massey, who has worked with Anushka in 'Dil Dhadakne Do', showered birthday love for the actor. Sharing a photo of Anushka on her Instagram Story, Vikrant wrote, "Happiest birthday @anushkasharma. May you continue inspiring this generation with your simplicity grace & humility for years to come! Have a special one."

Vicky Kaushal penned a heartfelt wish for her and wrote, "Happy birthday @anushkasharma. Wishing you all the love and happiness."

Apart from Bollywood celebrities, his brother Karnesh Sharma also wished her sister by sharing a throwback picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has started shooting for 'Chakda Xpress', inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life and journey.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor