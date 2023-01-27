Bollywood celebs extend warm birthday wishes to Bobby Deol

On the occasion of Bobby Deol's 54th birthday, several Bollywood celebs took to their social media accounts and extended heartfelt wishes to the 'Soldier' actor.

Bobby Deol's brother and actor Sunny Deol took to his Instagram and shared a picture which he captioned, "Happy Birthday little Brother. Best of health. Tons of love."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn6OoJOJtsY/

Actor Dharmendra shared a picture and wrote, "On Bob's Happy Birthday....Topi ulti....Chashma neeche.....A photo by my Grandson Dharam .... under his direction. I call him " Ustaad ".

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn6AAO-vRuN/

Director Kunal Kohli shared a snap and wrote, "Love you bobs. Happy bday. It's been such a journey working with you and getting to know as the wonderful person that you are @iambobbydeol have a great year. Your best ever."

Veteran actor Chunky Panday shared a throwback picture and wrote, "Happy Happy birthday my dearest @iambobbydeol."

Filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi shared a picture and wrote, "The heart in the center of those muscles is the softest and the kindest ever!! Happy birthday bobs. Be proud of who you are."

'The Kashmir Files' actor Darshan Kumaar wrote, "Happy Happy birthday Big Brother. Wish you the world."

Actor Kriti Kharbanda wrote, "Happiest birthday to the sweetest and the most charming! To good health and happiness, today and everyday!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby was recently seen in Prakash Jha's political drama series 'Aashram 3' which premiered on MX Player and received positive responses from the audience.

He will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.

Apart from that, he also has director Anil Sharma's next 'Apne 2' along with Sunny Deol, Karan Deol and his father Dharmendra.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor