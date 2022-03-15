'Bollywood ke saare paap dho diye' says Kangana Ranaut on 'The Kashmir Files'

Lauding the film The Kashmir Files, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut praised the film and also slammed other Bollywood celebs for it, after watching the film the actress while talking to the media said "Bahut bahut badhai. Inhone Bollywood industry ke jitne bhi paap kiye hai, saare dho diye. Itni achi film banayi hai, kabil ae taarif hain. Industry walo ko chupe hue hai chuho ki tarah, nikalke aana chahiye aur promote karna chahiye. Bakwas filmon ko promote karte hain."

Earlier, Yami Gautam also praised the film, taking her tweeter the actress said "Being married to a Kashmiri Pandit, I know first hand of the atrocities that this peace-loving community has gone through. But majority of the nation is still unaware. It took us 32 years and a film to get to know the truth. Please watch and support #TheKashmirFiles."

The Kashmir Files is making a buzz in the industry, Anupam Kher's starer so far receiving excellent reviews from the audience as well as critics, PM Modi also praised the film so much. The Kashmir Files is based on the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley in the 1990s.