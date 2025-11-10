Bollywood Legend Dharmendra On Ventilator Support At Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital: Report

Veteran Bollywood legend Dharmendra has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. According to reports, the 89-year-old actor was admitted on Monday, November 10, though details about his health remain unclear. The family has not yet issued an official statement. While family members have been visiting the hospital frequently, though no official statement has been released by either the family or the hospital.Sources indicate that Dharmendra’s health took a turn for the worse earlier this morning, prompting several family members to visit him at the hospital. He has since been placed on a ventilator and continues to receive close medical attention.

Hema Malini, the wife of veteran actor Dharmendra, recently addressed public concern about his health while interacting with the media at Mumbai airport. When questioned about his condition, she smiled warmly and reassured everyone, “He is well.”Meanwhile, a source close to the family told the Hindustan Times that Dharmendra’s hospitalisation was primarily for regular medical examinations. The insider explained, “There is no cause for concern. The actor is in good health and visits the hospital often for routine tests, which is why he is currently admitted.”

The source further noted that Dharmendra chose to remain in the hospital to complete all his tests in one go, rather than making multiple visits, as frequent travel can be exhausting for him at his age. The veteran actor will next be seen in ‘Ikkis’, which is the story of 21-year-old young soldier, Arun Khetrapal. The role of Arun will portrayed by Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan. Dharmendra will be essaying the role of Arun's on-screen grandfather, ML Khetrapal.