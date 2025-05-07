Bollywood Reacts to Operation Sindoor: Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh and other Celebs Laud Indian Army's Retaliation for Pahalgam Attack

With Operation Sindoor India gave response to Pakistan's April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 innocent lives. It is being said that India attacked 9 terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In this, the main training center of Lashkar-e-Taiba has also been blown up. After the official announcement of the Indian Army, its repercussions were also felt in the film industry. Many Bollywood stars are praising the Indian Army while praising Operation Sindoor.

Bollywood actress and now politician Kangana Ranaut posted a 22 April massacres clip and wrote, 'OPERATION SINDOOR: ZERO TOLERANCE TO TERROR The Indian Armed Forces launched a precision mission, Operation Sindoor; 9 terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir neutralized.'

The Indian Armed Forces launched a precision mission, Operation Sindoor; 9 terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir neutralized.#OperationSindoor#NewIndiapic.twitter.com/VpQ1OLdpka — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 7, 2025

Actor Riteish Deshmukh has reacted to Operation Sindoor by sharing a post on the X (Twitter) account at 3:20 am. He wrote in this post, Jai Hind ki Sena... Bharat Mata ki Jai... Operation Sindoor.

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote, "You opened fire after asking about religion, now you will have to pay a heavy price. You attacked the soul of India, now you will be mixed with dust. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat. Jai Hind ki Sena."

Producer-director Madhur Bhandarkar also shared a post on the X account and wrote, "Our prayers are with our army. One nation, we stand together. Jai Hind, Vande Mataram."

Our prayers are with our forces. One nation, together we stand. Jai Hind, Vande Mataram. 🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/IyiOX8hqma — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) May 6, 2025

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar posted the govt released banner of Operation Sindor and wrote, "Jai Hind Jai Mahakaal"

Bollywood actress Nimrit Kaur also reacted to the airstrike. On official X account she wrote, 'United with our forces. One country. One mission.'

Operation Sindoor Meaning

India named the mission Operation Sindoor, after the traditional vermilion (sindoor) applied by married Hindu women on their foreheads. The name references the brutality of the April 22 Pahalgam attack, during which newlywed Hindu couples were reportedly singled out and murdered. The sindoor is also a symbol of pride and identity, worn by warriors and married women alike. By naming the operation ‘Sindoor,’ India sought to convey a message of protecting its citizens and honouring national values.