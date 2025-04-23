Bollywood Reacts to Pahalgam Terror Attack: Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan And Others Celebs Express Grief

Terrorist attack took place in Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon which targeted tourist. This incident not only shook India but also entire world. In this significant attack 26 tourist lost their lives. Bollywood is also morning about this incident. From Anushka Sharma to Karan Johar, Virat Kohli everyone has express their condolences and sorrow towards the deceased family.

Karan Johar reposted Faye Dsouza's post on his Instagram story and wrote, "This is heartbreaking prayers to the families and loved ones of the innocent lives lost in this heinous attack".

Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahchar Chodhary took her Instagram and express sorrow. She said, "Heartbroken by the news from Pahalgam. Praying for the souls we lost and strength for their families. We stand united against terrorism."

Anushka Sharma wrote that she is heartbroken to hear about the cold-blooded terror attack on innocent people in Pahalgam Kashmir. Heartfelt praters and condolences to their families. This is a heinous attack that will never be forgotten.

Popular Marathi and Hindi Actor Swapnil Joshi said, "Horrified that innocent people were brutally killed by terrorists in Kashmir! Harshest punishment needs to be given to all concerned. ये नया भारत है; ये जवाब देगा! Prayers to the victims' families. Their loss is irreplaceable! Their pain is unimaginable."

Virat Kohli said he is Deeply saddened by the heinous attack in Pahalgam on innocent people. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Praying for peace and strength to families of all those who lost their lives and justice to be served for this cruel act.

Munawar Faruqi Bigg boss 17 winners said Find them hang Them with heart broken emojis.

In Instagram story Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Beyond heartbroken for the victims and their families. Praying for the lives".

Chhavaa fame Vicky Kaushal took his instagram story and gave condolence to the deceased family said, "Can't imagine the pain of the family members who lost their loved ones in the absolutely inhumane act of terrorism in Pahalgam. My deepest condolences and prayers. Hope the culprits behind this heinous act are brought to justice."

Siddharth Malhotra who is known for his role in 'Shershaah' took Instagram and wrote, The terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on innocent civilians is a cowardly act. I have full faith in our armed forces and, I'm sure. they will do the needful and ensure justice. My prayers and thoughts are with the families of the innocent victims. Jai Hind".

Whole world is mourning after this tragic attack the survivors from this attack are still in trauma and trying to cope up with the loss. Pm Modi and Amit Shah have cancelled all their appointment and comeback to Delhi. As per the source they had a cabinet meet on the current situation.