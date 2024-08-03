Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt collaborate with AP Dhillon for 'Old Money'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 : A big treat is surely in store for the fans of Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

The actors, who have earlier worked together in films like 'Saajan' and 'Chal Mere Bhai', are now expected to be seen together in Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon's musical project 'Old Money'.

On Friday, the 'Brown Munde' hitmaker took to his Instagram and dropped a teaser of their upcoming venture.

The text on the video read "Old Money" by AP Dhillon and enquired, "Did you miss me?" Tagging Salman, Sanjay, and rapper-songwriter Shinda Kahlon on it, AP penned, "I know you didn't see this one coming..."

The motion art video included pictures of Salman and Sanjay with AP Dhillon.

Expressing excitement about the collaboration, Salman gave a shout-out to AP Dhillon.

"Singer toh tha he acha, ab AP as an actor. Bring it on singing action star," Salman wrote on his Instagram Story.

Salman's post hinted that AP may have explored acting with this project.

Sanjay Dutt also teased the exciting collaboration by chiming in the comment section of AP Dhillon's post.

He wrote, "Brothers."

AP has not disclosed much about his collaboration with Salman and Sanjay but the announcement was enough to create excitement among the fans.

Last year, AP Dhillon came up with his docu-series 'AP Dhillon: First of a Kind' that gave audience a glimpse into his journey. The project majorly focused on how Amritpal Singh Dhillon, popularly known as AP Dhillon, migrated to Canada and soon established himself as a leading singer, despite the hurdles he faced.

The release date of 'Old Money' will be announced soon.

