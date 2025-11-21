Bollywood veteran divas Rekha, Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman reunite for Helen's 87th birthday

Mumbai, Nov 21 Bollywood veteran Helen turned 87 on the 21st of November. On account of her birthday today, her friends and veteran Bollywood actresses Asha Parekh, Rekha, and Waheeda Rehman joined the birthday girl over a birthday lunch.

The actresses, looking divine and gorgeous as always, were seen arriving at a plush restaurant in Mumbai, where the get-together was arranged. Salim Khan’s first wife, Salman Khan, was also seen arriving at the birthday lunch of her husband’s second wife, Helen. Asha Parekh stunned in a gorgeous pink saree, as Rekha looked classy and sassy in her denim western outfit.

Birthday girl Helen, dressed in a purple salwar kameez, was seen waving out to the paparazzi present at the venue. Earlier in the day, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff had extended warm birthday wishes to the “Golden Girl”, Helen.

Jackie shared a video montage of Helen on his social media account and added the song “O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan” from the 1966 film “Teesri Manzil” as the background score for the carousel. For the caption, he wrote, “Warm wishes #happybirthday #Helenji.” Talking about Bollywood’s Golden Girl, Helen, the actress-cum-dancer has appeared in over 500 films in a career spanning seven decades.

Often cited as one of the most popular nautch and cabaret dancers of her time, Helen was awarded the Padma Shri in 2009. The actress has been a part of films such as Howrah Bridge, Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai, Woh Kaun Thi?, Caravan, Upaasna, Ram Balram and Sholay, to name a few.

She was last seen in the 2012 film “Heroine” starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. Helen was first married in 1957 to film director Prem Narayan Arora of Dil Daulat Duniya fame, who was 27 years older than her.

After she divorced him in 1974, Helen went on to marry Salim Khan in 1981. Salim was already married to Sushila Charak, aka Salma Khan, and was father to 5 children, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan being one of them.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor