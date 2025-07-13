Bollywood’s Classical Queens: How These 5 Actresses Are Reviving India’s Timeless Dance Legacy

In an era where hip-hop, contemporary, and freestyle dominate the cinematic stage, a quiet yet powerful resurgence of classical dance is unfurling its wings, led by a new generation of actresses who have mastered the art of taal, mudras, and sheer discipline. These women are channeling India’s cultural heritage through graceful spins, precise footwork, and expressive storytelling.

Here’s a closer look at five actresses who are bringing classical dance back into mainstream Bollywood with elegance, fire, and unmatched dedication.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s tryst with classical dance isn’t just a tribute to her mother, the legendary Sridevi—it’s a spiritual calling. Trained in Kathak, Janhvi has infused her performances with poise, soul, and agility. With her expressive eyes and graceful postures, Janhvi represents the rare confluence of Bollywood glam and classical grounding.

Sara Ali Khan

Behind Sara Ali Khan’s quirky public persona is a deeply rooted dedication to classical dance, especially Kathak and Bharatnatyam. Sara’s dance form is both disciplined and dramatic. Her training reflects in her controlled movements and ability to emote purely through gestures—a rare skill that sets her apart in the mainstream.

Sandeepa Dhar

One of the most renowned classical dancers in the industry, Sandeepa Dhar, is a trained exponent of Bharatanatyam and Kathak. A disciple of renowned gurus, she has been performing on stage since childhood. Her classical roots are visible in the sharpness of her movements and the strength of her postures.



Shanaya Kapoor

Before stepping into Bollywood, Shanaya Kapoor trained extensively in classical forms, including Kathak. Her dance videos—meticulously rehearsed and elegantly performed—have become online sensations. Shanaya brings a sense of youthful fluidity to the traditional form, proving that classical dance can be as trendy and engaging as any viral choreography when performed with passion and polish.



Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari is not just a dancer—she’s a symphony in motion. Trained in Bharatanatyam since childhood, she brings a level of classical depth rarely seen in Bollywood today. Whether on-screen or on stage, Aditi embodies classical dance with haunting beauty and timeless finesse.